Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death near UNLV
Las Vegas police are at the intersection of East University Avenue and Escondido Street where a suspicious death is being investigated
Homicide detectives are investigating a death in central Las Vegas Tuesday morning.
Las Vegas police are at the intersection of East University Avenue and Escondido Street where a suspicious death is being investigated, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
