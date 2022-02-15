64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Crime

Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death near UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2022 - 9:28 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Homicide detectives are investigating a death in central Las Vegas Tuesday morning.

Las Vegas police are at the intersection of East University Avenue and Escondido Street where a suspicious death is being investigated, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Sportsbooks hit elusive Super Bowl trifecta for millions
Sportsbooks hit elusive Super Bowl trifecta for millions
2
Closed Southern Nevada hotel targeted for industrial park
Closed Southern Nevada hotel targeted for industrial park
3
Horrific NLV crash reveals gaps, flaws in driving enforcement
Horrific NLV crash reveals gaps, flaws in driving enforcement
4
$1M bets made at Bellagio; Super Bowl line shifts before kickoff
$1M bets made at Bellagio; Super Bowl line shifts before kickoff
5
Clark County reports another decline in COVID-19 cases
Clark County reports another decline in COVID-19 cases
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - These Dec. 31, 2021, photos released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show Jo ...
2 men indicted in Las Vegas New Year robbery-killings case
By Ken Ritter The Associated Press

Two California men were indicted Friday on murder and other felony charges in a series of New Year’s weekend robberies and shootings on the Strip that left two people dead.