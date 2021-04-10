Homicide detectives investigating body found after fire

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead inside a burning home Friday afternoon in the west valley.

The Las Vegas Fire Department was called at 2:06 p.m. to Dunphy Court, near Durango and Westcliff drives, after reports of a medical emergency, according to PulsePoint.

Dispatch logs from the Metropolitan Police Department show that officers responded to the same cul-de-sac at 1:57 p.m.

Metro Lt. Ray Spencer said firefighters were called after initial reports of cardiac arrest and found a man in his 40s dead inside his home with multiple injuries.

“A preliminary investigation indicated that an individual tried to cover up a crime scene with a fire,” Spencer said.

Spencer told reporters at the scene that he was being “intentionally vague” in divulging what injuries the man had suffered, but said it was “immediately apparent” it was a homicide.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death, and no arrests had been made as of Friday evening. The fire is being considered arson, and the man’s home did suffer internal damage.

The man’s name and his cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.