Homicide detectives respond to apartment complex in east Las Vegas

Officers were called to a single-story apartment complex on the 3500 block Folage Drive, near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road, shortly after 7 a.m.

Las Vegas police investigate an incident at a single-story apartment complex on the 3500 block Folage Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate an incident at a single-story apartment complex on the 3500 block Folage Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate an incident at a single-story apartment complex on the 3500 block Folage Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate an incident at a single-story apartment complex on the 3500 block Folage Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate an incident at a single-story apartment complex on the 3500 block Folage Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homicide detectives responded Wednesday to an incident in east Las Vegas.

Officers were called to a single-story apartment complex on the 3500 block Folage Drive, near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road, shortly after 7 a.m. Shortly afterward, they were seen stretching crime scene tape around the grounds of the complex.

No details on what prompted the response were immediately available, but Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer was expected to brief the news media at 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@review-journal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.