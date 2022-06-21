92°F
Homicide investigation underway in northwest valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2022 - 6:03 pm
 

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide Monday afternoon in a northwest valley neighborhood.

The killing occurred about 4:20 p.m. at Glowing Ember Court and Daisy Pedal Street, near Azure Drive and U.S. 95, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said.

Boxler advised the public to stay away from the area.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

