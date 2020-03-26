Homicide unit investigates man’s body found at Las Vegas park

The body was found in Silverado Ranch Park. “Unknown cause of death at this time,” a Metro officer said.

Lt. Ray Spencer briefs the media about a homicide at Silverado Ranch Park. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas homicide detectives were investigating a report of a body at Silverado Ranch Park on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas homicide detectives were investigating what was described as a “suspicious” death of a man found at Silverado Ranch Park on Thursday morning.

Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said two people were walking their dogs on a trail in the southern side of the park at 9855 Gilespie St., near East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, when they discovered a body.

“Those two individuals stumbled upon a body of a black male we believe between the ages of 18 and 22,” Spencer said. “Upon finding the male they called 911 because they believed he was deceased. The park was sealed off and the investigation is taking place right now.”

Spencer said the man apparently sustained injuries that may have contributed to his death.

“There is no question it is suspicious,” Spencer said.

A large group of detectives and crime scene analysts were examining the scene at 9:20 a.m. All entries to the park were closed off and it was expected to remain shut throughout the morning.

