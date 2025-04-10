90°F
Homicides

1 arrested after man found shot dead at apartment complex

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Revi ...
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2025 - 2:39 pm
 

A man was shot and killed in an apartment complex parking lot in the northeast Las Vegas Valley Wednesday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

Officers found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in a vehicle in the 3200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North around 9:43 p.m., police said.

The man and a friend arrived in the apartment complex together “to meet an acquaintance,” police said.

While the two were waiting in a car, a man, later identified as Adrian Rhodes, 31, approached the driver’s side from the rear and fired a round into the car, striking the man, police alleged.

On Thursday, Rhodes was taken into police custody and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder, police said.

Court records show Rhodes was out on bond for a DUI charges stemming from an arrest in October, with bail conditions to stay out of toruble and not consume drugs or alcohol.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

