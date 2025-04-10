1 arrested after man found shot dead at apartment complex

A man arrested in connection with a fatal shooting had been out on bond and facing DUI charges, according to court records.

A man was shot and killed in an apartment complex parking lot in the northeast Las Vegas Valley Wednesday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

Officers found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in a vehicle in the 3200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North around 9:43 p.m., police said.

The man and a friend arrived in the apartment complex together “to meet an acquaintance,” police said.

While the two were waiting in a car, a man, later identified as Adrian Rhodes, 31, approached the driver’s side from the rear and fired a round into the car, striking the man, police alleged.

On Thursday, Rhodes was taken into police custody and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder, police said.

Court records show Rhodes was out on bond for a DUI charges stemming from an arrest in October, with bail conditions to stay out of toruble and not consume drugs or alcohol.

