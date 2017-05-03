1 arrested in April killing at central Las Vegas apartment

A 19-year-old was arrested in the shooting death of a 48-year-old man after an April 26 brawl at 5100 O’Bannon Drive. Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A 19-year-old was arrested in the shooting death of a 48-year-old man after an April 26 brawl at 5100 O’Bannon Drive. Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A 19-year-old was arrested in the shooting death of a man at a central Las Vegas Valley apartment complex last month.

Jail records indicate Nathan Ivey was booked Tuesday into Clark County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon. He is being held without bail.

Metropolitan Police Department accused him of killing Michael Rodney Reiger, 48, after an April 26 brawl at 5100 O’Bannon Drive, near West Sahara Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard. A warrant for Ivey’s arrest was issued April 28, court records show.

As police arrived at the complex, they received a call of another man with a gunshot wound, McGrath said. The man, in his 50s, told police he had been shot at the apartment complex before driving himself to a house north of the shooting site.

Both men shot were part of a group of five men and women who drove to the apartment complex. The group eventually fought with at least two residents at the complex. It wasn’t clear what precipitated the fight, McGrath said, but police do not think it was gang-related.

He said there appeared to be a history of drug use among the group, but the ensuing brawl didn’t follow a drug deal, McGrath said.

