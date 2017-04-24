1 arrested in fatal North Las Vegas shooting

Jeffery Moore (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Police have made an arrest in a homicide Sunday in North Las Vegas, in which a man was shot inside a car and left to die on the road.

Jeffrey Moore, 23, was arrested in the fatal shooting on the 3100 block of East Tropical Parkway, near North Pecos Road, North Las Vegas police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man shot as 32-year-old Willie Parker of North Las Vegas.

Parker was left on the median by several acquaintances in the car, police said. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police apprehended Moore fewer than two blocks away. He faces charges of murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm within a vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information on this case may call the North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

