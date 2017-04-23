ad-fullscreen
Homicides

1 dead, 1 critically injured in central Las Vegas stabbing

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2017 - 1:16 pm
 

A woman died and a man was critically injured after they were stabbed Sunday morning in an apartment complex near downtown Las Vegas, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it received a call at 11:47 a.m. from a woman who entered a friend’s apartment at the Bonanza Park Studio apartment complex, 2221 W. Bonanza Road, and found a man and a woman, each suffering from multiple stab wounds. Police said the incident seems to be domestic-related.

Metro spokesman Grant Rogers said the man may have stabbed the woman before attempting suicide.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

