1 dead, 1 hurt in stabbing in south Las Vegas

Police were called just before 5 p.m. to a call center on the 6800 block of Bermuda Road, near East Sunset Road and Paradise Road, to reports of two people who had been stabbed, said Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

Sheyland Barnett (Metropolitan Police Department)

A fight Wednesday outside a south Las Vegas Valley business near McCarran International Airport ended in the fatal stabbing of a man, police said.

Police responded just before 5 p.m. to a call center on the 6800 block of Bermuda Road, near East Sunset Road and Paradise Road, to find a man and woman suffering from stab wounds, said Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

The man, 38-year-old Galean Simon, was taken to University Medical Center, where he died from multiple stab wounds, the Clark County coroner’s office said Thursday afternoon. The office ruled his death a homicide.

The woman was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries, Spencer said.

Detectives believe the stabbing stemmed from an earlier fight between 32-year-old Sheyland Barnett and a female cousin of Simon, police said Wednesday night. Barnett physically threatened the woman, who asked Simon to come to the call center where she worked on Wednesday, in case Barnett appeared, Spencer said.

Barnett showed up at the business and got in a fight Simon, during which Simon was stabbed. Simon’s girlfriend was stabbed when she attempted to break up the fight, Spencer said.

About 30 minutes after the stabbing, Barnett walked into Henderson Hospital with “superficial” stab wounds to his hands, Spencer said. Police said Thursday afternoon that Barnett’s stab wounds were self-inflicted from the fight.

Police arrested Barnett on Wednesday night and he was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, police said. He faces charges of murder with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon, jail records show.

The relationship between Barnett and Simon’s cousin was unclear Thursday.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

36.068706, -115.154397