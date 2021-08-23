87°F
Homicides

1 dead, 1 in custody after Monday morning homicide on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2021 - 7:47 am
 
Updated August 23, 2021 - 9:47 am
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal shooting early Monday morning on the Las Vegas Strip that left one person dead.

One person was taken into custody in relation to the incident, but it was unclear what charges the person was facing, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Misael Parra said.

Homicide detectives responded to a motel on the 3900 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, police Lt. David Gordon said. Dispatch logs show that police originally responded to a report of an assault and battery with a gun on the 39oo block of Las Vegas Boulevard South just after 1 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

