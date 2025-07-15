1 dead, 1 injured after domestic dispute shooting in southeast Las Vegas
Police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning that left one person dead and another injured in southeast Las Vegas.
According to police, the incident occurred in the 3900 block of Mountain Vista at approximately 12:05 a.m.
In a media briefing, Metro Lt. Steve Riback said dispatch received calls from neighbors who reported hearing gunshots inside a residence.
Arriving officers located two males with gunshot wounds. Both individuals were transported to local hospitals, where one was pronounced dead, according to Riback.
The preliminary investigation indicates that this was a domestic dispute and was isolated to the specific residence, authorities said.
“There is absolutely no danger to the public at this time,” Riback noted.
No further information was immediately available.