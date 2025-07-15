85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

1 dead, 1 injured after domestic dispute shooting in southeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
A man died after he was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot of an apa ...
Man shot dead outside northwest Las Vegas apartment complex
Lazaro Vera-Osio (NDOC)
Man who pleaded guilty to 2005 murder dies at Las Vegas hospital
Defendant Ricky Lee Trader stands before the judge during an emergency petition filed on his be ...
Man admits to 2003 Henderson cold-case murder after DNA linked him to crime scene
Former 7-Eleven security guard sent to prison in fatal Las Vegas shooting
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2025 - 5:19 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning that left one person dead and another injured in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 3900 block of Mountain Vista at approximately 12:05 a.m.

In a media briefing, Metro Lt. Steve Riback said dispatch received calls from neighbors who reported hearing gunshots inside a residence.

Arriving officers located two males with gunshot wounds. Both individuals were transported to local hospitals, where one was pronounced dead, according to Riback.

The preliminary investigation indicates that this was a domestic dispute and was isolated to the specific residence, authorities said.

“There is absolutely no danger to the public at this time,” Riback noted.

No further information was immediately available.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Mari Ausiello, mother of victim Joey Perry, exits Pahrump Justice Court on Wednesday following ...
No bail for accused Pahrump park shooter
Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump judge ordered an 18-year-old man held without bail Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting at Ian Deutch Memorial Park.

MORE STORIES