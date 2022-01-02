1 dead, 1 injured in central Las Vegas shooting

Police were summoned about 12:40 p.m. to the area of Industrial Road and Chicago Avenue.

Police at the scene of a shooting near Chicago and Industrial in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2021. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Police at the scene of a shooting near Chicago and Industrial in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2021. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Police at the scene of a shooting near Chicago and Industrial in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2021. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Police at the scene of a shooting near Chicago and Industrial in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2021. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A man was killed and another was critically injured in a broad daylight shooting Sunday outside a central Las Vegas apartment complex.

The victims, both of whom only were described as 32-year-old men, were apparently “ambushed and shot at” outside an apartment complex just north of the Strip, said Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. David Valenta, citing a preliminary investigation.

Police responded about 12:40 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the 200 block of West Chicago Avenue.

The men were standing together when at least one shooter either drove up or walked up to them and opened fire, Valenta said.

The victims were taken to University Medical Center, where one died and the other was undergoing surgery, Valenta said about 4 p.m.

Valenta said a motive was unknown and did not provide a possible shooter description.

“I have nothing that says it’s anything more than an isolated incident,” he told reporters near the scene, which was still blocked off while detectives interviewed possible witnesses and sought out video footage.

This was Metro’s third homicide investigation in under 48 hours.

Not 30 minutes into the new year Saturday, a man was found fatally shot in downtown Las Vegas, not far where the New Year’s Eve festivities were occurring.

Later that morning, a woman was slain in an east valley apartment complex. Police alleged her roommate shot her. Glenn Cornell Wright, 68, was being held at the Clark County Detention Center on a murder count.

Anyone with information on the two unsolved shootings was asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.