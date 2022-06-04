96°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Homicides

1 dead, 1 injured in central Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2022 - 11:52 pm
 
Updated June 4, 2022 - 12:23 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were shot, including one fatally, in central Las Vegas Friday night.

Officers were called at 9:34 p.m. to the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near South Maryland Parkway, after a report of a shooting and found one man dead in an alley, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Another man who was shot took himself to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. He suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Investigators believe three men were in a fight when one shot the other two before the shooter ran off.

The victim will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

No arrests were made as of Saturday afternoon, police said. Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer David Wilson contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Lake Powell cliff collapses on Memorial Day — VIDEO
Lake Powell cliff collapses on Memorial Day — VIDEO
2
Newlyweds sue banquet hall after Metro shuts down reception
Newlyweds sue banquet hall after Metro shuts down reception
3
Circus Circus renovations intended to ‘bring back some of the glory days’
Circus Circus renovations intended to ‘bring back some of the glory days’
4
Brent Musburger no longer Raiders radio announcer
Brent Musburger no longer Raiders radio announcer
5
$1.3M slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$1.3M slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST