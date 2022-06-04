1 dead, 1 injured in central Las Vegas shooting

Two people were shot, including one fatally, in central Las Vegas Friday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called at 9:34 p.m. to the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near South Maryland Parkway, after a report of a shooting and found one man dead in an alley, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Another man who was shot took himself to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. He suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Investigators believe three men were in a fight when one shot the other two before the shooter ran off.

The victim will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

No arrests were made as of Saturday afternoon, police said. Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer David Wilson contributed to this report.