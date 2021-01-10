1 dead, 1 injured in North Las Vegas shooting

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday morning in North Las Vegas.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of North Pecos Road just after 3:20 a.m., according to a North Las Vegas Police Department release. The victims were taken to University Medical Center, where the woman died.

Police said this was not a random act of violence, but there was no suspect or arrest information available.

This is the second homicide investigated by North Las Vegas police in 2021.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity of the woman, and the cause and manner of death, after notification of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

