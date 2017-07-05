ad-fullscreen
Homicides

1 dead, 1 injured in northeast Las Vegas shooting

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2017 - 2:25 am
 

A man died and another was injured after a shooting Wednesday morning in the northeastern valley.

Police were called about 12:40 a.m. to 4300 N. Lamont St., near Nellis Boulevard and Craig Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. Two men were shot, and one died at the hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

 

