1 dead, 1 injured in northeast Las Vegas shooting

A man died and another was injured after a shooting Wednesday morning in the northeastern valley.

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that took place early Wednesday morning at 4300 N. Lamont St. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called about 12:40 a.m. to 4300 N. Lamont St., near Nellis Boulevard and Craig Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. Two men were shot, and one died at the hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

