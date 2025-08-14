94°F
Homicides

1 dead, 1 injured in stabbing attack in east Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2025 - 8:36 am
 

One person is dead and a second was taken to a hospital after a stabbing attack Thursday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The attack was reported just after 6:40 a.m. on the 5100 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near South Nellis Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

This is an ongoing investigation. It is believed that there is no outstanding threat to the community at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

