1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting at Strip resort property

Hilton Grand Vacations on the Boulevard, Las Vegas (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An altercation between two men outside a Strip resort turned deadly when both men shot at each other, leaving one dead and the other in the hospital Saturday night.

The shooting occurred after an altercation between two men at about 8:30 p.m. at the Hilton Grand Vacations Club On the Boulevard, 2650 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting and a bleeding man who stumbled into the hotel lobby, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dan McGrath said during a briefing near the scene. The man was transported to University Medical Center where he died.

Another man self-transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he underwent surgery, McGrath said.

The incident unfolded in the valet area, where the two men got into an altercation. One man then drove his car around the valet area, got out and started shooting. The other man who was shot returned fire, fatally wounding the first shooter, McGrath said.

It’s unclear what the relationship is between the two shooters, McGrath said.

The two men were staying at the hotel, and others who know the men also are staying at the hotel but aren’t cooperating with police, McGrath said. However, the girlfriend of the man who died is cooperating and police are talking with her, he said.

The shooting may be gang related, and the gang unit is at the hotel, reviewing video from the scene.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

2600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas