1 dead, 1 wounded in apparent road rage incident on 215 Beltway

The shooting occurred about 2:20 a.m. as two cars were traveling side by side on the eastbound lanes of the freeway near the airport connector, Las Vegas police say.

Eastbound 215 Beltway was closed from state Route 171 to Warm Springs while police investigated a homicide Monday morning. (RTC)

Las Vegas police say a homicide early Monday that closed the eastbound lanes of the 215 Beltway east of the McCarran International Airport connector for several hours was an apparent road rage incident.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Valenta said at a news briefing the incident occurred at approximately 2:20 a.m. as two cars were traveling side by side on the eastbound lanes of the freeway.

“An argument started at which time one of the vehicles fired rounds into our victim vehicle,” he said. “The victim driver was struck causing him to crash into the center divider before coming to rest farther down the road on 215.”

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while a female passenger who also was struck by gunfire was transported to University Medical Center in critical but stable condition, Valenta said. Both the driver and the passenger were described as being approximately 25 years old.

The closure from state Route 171 to Warm Springs Boulevard lasted for several hours and caused traffic delays in the area, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Police urged anyone with information on the incident to contact the police department’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.