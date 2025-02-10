1 dead, 1 wounded in central Las Vegas Valley shooting

One man is dead and a second was wounded after a fight Sunday night in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Police were called just after 10 p.m. to the 3600 block of South Jones Boulevard, near West Spring Mountain Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. Arriving officers found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in a parking lot. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

Investigators said that during the fight, an unknown man pulled out a firearm and opened fire into the group of people, striking the victims. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

The identification of the man who died, as well as the cause and manner of death, can be obtained through the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.