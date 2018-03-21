1 dead, 1 wounded in drug-related shooting in east Las Vegas

One man is dead and another critically injured after an drug-related shooting Tuesday night in the east valley.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at The Suites at 4855 Boulder Highway. Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal

One man is dead and another critically injured after an drug-related shooting Tuesday night in the east valley.

Police responded about 10:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting at The Suites at 4855 Boulder Highway, near Flamingo Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

Spencer said a man in his late teens or early 20s went into an apartment at the complex to buy drugs from another man, who is in his 30s, but left after a dispute. He returned a few minutes later with a handgun and confronted the man inside the apartment.

The pair opened fire at each other and both men were shot. A woman and child were inside the apartment during the shooting, but neither were hurt.

The younger man died at the scene, Spencer said, and the older man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition.

This shooting marks the 46th homicide Metro has investigated this year, and the 50th within Clark County.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man who died after his next of kin are notified.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

4855 Boulder Highway, Las Vegas, NV