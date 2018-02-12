1 dead, 1 wounded in related central Las Vegas shootings

Drugs and gang activity might have led to two Sunday night shootings in the central valley that left one man dead and another injured.

Las Vegas police are investigating the shooting death of a man Sunday on Van Patten Street near Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a Sunday shooting on Sherwood Street that left one man in the hospital. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Drugs and gang activity may have led to two Sunday night shootings in the central valley that left one man dead and another injured.

The first shooting was reported about 8:40 p.m. on the 2600 block of Van Patten Street, near Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Dan McGrath.

McGrath said a man in his 20s was shot after an altercation that may have been narcotics-related. He was taken to a hospital, but died in surgery about 11:15 p.m.

Police were still investigating the Van Patten shooting when they heard more gunfire about 10:40 p.m. They found another man suffering at least one gunshot wound on the 2500 block of Sherwood Street, just one street over from the earlier shooting, McGrath said.

The second man who was shot is expected to survive, McGrath said.

The shootings appear to be related, McGrath said, though police believe the suspects in each shooting are two different people. He said the second shooting may have been in retaliation to the first.

Detectives from Metro’s gang unit are investigating the shooting on Sherwood Street, he said, and are working with homicide detectives as they investigate the deadly shooting on Van Patten.

“There’s been some challenges down here with people with gang history or gang members that have been selling narcotics,” McGrath said. He said witnesses at both scenes were reluctant to talk to police, but officers will canvas the area in the daytime to search for more leads.

