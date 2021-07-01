1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting in northeast Las Vegas

One person was killed and two were injured in a shooting at a business park in northeast Las Vegas on Thursday morning.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said two employees, whom he called Employee One and Employee Two, at an unidentified business on the 4700 block of Copper Sage Street had an ongoing dispute and planned to fight each other in the street during lunch. When they went to fight, some other employees followed them to watch, and Employee Two called a friend to come watch as well.

Spencer said Employee Two was losing the fight, and the friend pulled out a gun and started shooting. He hit Employee One and two others who were watching the fight, Employee Three and Employee Four. Everyone but Employee Three fled the scene, he said.

Employee Three, a man in his 20s, was taken to University Medical Center, where he died. He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Police later got a call that Employee Four, a man in his late teens, had been dropped off at North Vista Hospital. He was transported to University Medical Center, where Spencer said he was in critical condition as of 2:30 p.m.

Employee One called North Las Vegas police and said he’d been shot, and he was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Spencer said police are searching for Employee Two and his friend, both of whom fled the scene after the shooting. They are described as Hispanic men in their late teens to early 20s.

Anyone with information can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

