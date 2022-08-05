1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting inside Strip resort

One person was fatally shot in a hotel room at The Mirage on Thursday night.

A man shot three people, one fatally, inside a Strip hotel room Thursday night.

At around 8:30 p.m. in a room at The Mirage, an altercation among four people ended with a man shooting another man and two women, according to Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Dori Koren. The man died, and the women were taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

He said both women were shot multiple times and that the man who died is believed to be in his 40s or 50s.

Koren said all four people knew each other.

The shooter was not in custody as of early Friday.

“We do have good information, good leads that we’re working, and as I said we have a lot of confidence that we will catch the killer in this case,” Koren said.

Las Vegas police officers were seen walking through the hotel and some Twitter users were reporting a lockdown around 9:30 p.m.

Metro confirmed the shooting in a tweet just after 10 p.m. The lockdown was lifted by 10:45.

Frustrated travelers stood behind police tape waiting to be allowed to enter their hotel.

“I’m hoping it’s isolated,” Arizona resident Mary Germer, 40, said of the shooting.

When reached late Thursday, a spokesman for MGM Resorts International, which operates the hotel, referred questions to police.

