1 dead, 2 injured after shooting on Las Vegas Strip

The shooting happened at the Hawaiian Marketplace near Las Vegas Boulevard South and Harmon Avenue, according to Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

One person was killed in a shooting early Sunday on the Strip, Las Vegas police said.

The shooting happened at the Hawaiian Marketplace near Las Vegas Boulevard South and Harmon Avenue, according to an email from Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

A suspect was taken into custody, Spencer wrote.

Metro Capt. Dori Koren, who oversees a patrol area that includes the Strip, took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to express frustration about the fatal shooting.

“Last night’s shooting is simply unacceptable!” he wrote in a post on Twitter. “Two injured and one dead.”

Spencer’s email about the shooting said one person was hospitalized.

Koren said Metro officers arrived in less than one minute, chased down the suspected shooter and treated one of the victims.

“But this blatant disregard for public safety & the rule of law has to end!” he wrote.

Further information on the shooting was not immediately released.

