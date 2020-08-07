1 dead, 2 injured in gun battle west of downtown

A gun battle broke out in a central Las Vegas parking lot early Friday, leaving one dead and two others hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Metro Lt. Ray Spencer gives details about a gun battle in the 2200 block of West Bonanza Road on Friday, Aug, 7, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in the 2200 block of West Bonanza Road on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said at 1:15 a.m. an argument between groups of people took place in the parking lot of the Kensington Suites apartments, 2200 W. Bonanza Road.

“There was an altercation inside the apartment complex involving at least four males,” Spencer said. “At some point during that altercation guns are pulled out. There are at least three males possibly four exchanging gunfire.”

One male in his late 30s was shot dead at the scene. Spencer said two other males “self-transported” to North Vista Hospital. Both were then taken to University Medical Center.

One of the individuals was “in extremely critical condition.” The third person shot is expected to survive.

A fourth person believed to be involved has not been located. Police recovered three handguns at the scene. Spencer said police do not know what the argument that sparked the gun battle was about.

