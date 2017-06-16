1 dead after apartment complex shooting near Nellis AFB

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place late Thursday night at The Rubix apartments, 5300 E. Craig Road. (Rachel Crosby/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a shooting late Thursday near Nellis Air Force Base left one man dead.

The shooting happened about 8:50 p.m. at The Rubix apartments, 5300 E. Craig Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard North, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dori Koren said. The shooter told police a man was trying to enter his apartment, so he opened fire.

It’s unclear if the shooter knew the reported intruder. The man shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

5300 E Craig Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89115