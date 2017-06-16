ad-fullscreen
Homicides

1 dead after apartment complex shooting near Nellis AFB

By Rachel Crosby Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2017 - 9:50 pm
 
Updated June 15, 2017 - 10:50 pm

Las Vegas police are investigating after a shooting late Thursday near Nellis Air Force Base left one man dead.

The shooting happened about 8:50 p.m. at The Rubix apartments, 5300 E. Craig Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard North, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dori Koren said. The shooter told police a man was trying to enter his apartment, so he opened fire.

It’s unclear if the shooter knew the reported intruder. The man shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

