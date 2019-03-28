1 dead after barricade in northeast Las Vegas, police say

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person is dead following a barricade situation in the northeast valley Wednesday night, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 8:20 p.m. to 7055 E. Lake Mead Blvd., near Los Feliz Street, after report of gunshots, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko said late Wednesday. A woman was taken to a hospital, while a man was barricaded in a car.

Police do not believe the woman was shot and that she was taken to the hospital “for medical reasons,” Matchko said.

Officers surrounded the car with the man inside, and SWAT team members were called to the scene, he said.

Metro spokesman Aden Ocampo-Gomez said Thursday that this was a “self-defense incident” and that one person died.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the person’s identity and cause of death once family has been notified.

No further information was immediately available.