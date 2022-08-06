84°F
1 dead after downtown Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2022 - 7:28 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was fatally shot in downtown Las Vegas Friday night.

The shooting occurred around 11:25 p.m. near East Charleston Boulevard and South 4th Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.

He said there would be traffic delays in the area of Charleston from South Las Vegas Boulevard to South 3rd Street.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

