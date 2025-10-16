Police: Man who died after being pulled from house fire was shot several times

A man who died after he was pulled from a northwest Las Vegas Valley house fire Thursday morning had been shot several times, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Robert Price talks about a homicide investigation at the 6200 block of Carmen Boulevard on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a homicide at the 6200 block of Carmen Boulevard on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a homicide at the 6200 block of Carmen Boulevard on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Robert Price talks about a homicide investigation at the 6200 block of Carmen Boulevard on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue firefighters, who responded to a preliminary call for a house fire, are joined by members of the Metropolitan Police Department as they investigate a homicide at the 6200 block of Carmen Boulevard on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a homicide at the 6200 block of Carmen Boulevard on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Robert Price told reporters Thursday that the Las Vegas Fire Department received a call shortly before 3:30 a.m. reporting a house fire in the 6200 block of Carmen Boulevard, near Jones Boulevard between Vegas Drive and Washington Avenue.

Fire crews found a man in his 40s suffering from “severe” burns lying on the ground inside the building, Price said.

The man was pulled from the building but died at the scene, Price said. Further information about the man would be provided by the Clark County coroner’s office, Price added.

The man appeared to have suffer several gunshot wounds before the house was set ablaze, according to Price. Fire investigators told Price blood was found inside the home, and they believe the fire may have been set intentionally. It’s unclear where in the house the fire may have started, Price said.

No other injuries were reported. Price did not provide a description of the suspect but said there was no threat to the general public.

The Fire Department and Metro are investigating the matter jointly, Price said. Anyone with information may contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.