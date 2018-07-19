1 dead after shooting at marijuana dispensary near Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police said the victim reported the shooting on the 2200 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard on Thursday afternoon but died by the time he was transported to University Medical Center.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting at a marijuana dispensary on Las Vegas Boulevard South near Sahara Avenue, near the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, July 19, 2018. (K.M.Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at a marijuana dispensary on the 2200 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard near Sahara Avenue on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The victim reported the shooting outside the dispensary near Sahara Avenue around 12:45 p.m., but died by the time he was transported to University Medical Center, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

Police said the shooter was in custody and cooperating with officers.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

