1 dead after shooting at motel near Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police said the victim reported the shooting on the 2200 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard on Thursday afternoon but died by the time he was transported to University Medical Center.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard South near Sahara Avenue, near the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, July 19, 2018. (K.M.Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An armed security guard shot and killed an unarmed man after a brief confrontation Thursday afternoon near the Strip, Las Vegas police said.

The guard shot him about 12:45 p.m. in an alley behind a motel on the 2200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said.

The guard, who was living at the motel, was home on his lunch break when the unarmed man walked through the motel parking lot.

Security footage showed the pair got into a four- or five-second shoving spat before the security guard pulled out his handgun and shot the man once, Spencer said. The guard holstered his gun and called 911 while an employee at a nearby business attempted CPR on the man, who died at University Medical Center.

It wasn’t clear early in the investigation if police would classify the investigation as a case of self-defense, Spencer said, adding that such cases require examining whether there was a threat to somebody’s life.

“Is there a threat and a reason that this person feels threatened to use self-defense?” Spencer said. “But again, it’s too early for me to even say if that’s an argument at this point.”

It didn’t appear the two knew each other prior to the shooting, Spencer said.

Initial call details indicated the man may have been testing door handles in the motel parking lot, Spencer said. Police had not identified him.

The security guard worked at a business in the area and was licensed to open carry, Spencer said. He was in custody and cooperating with officers.

Police initially said the shooting occurred at a marijuana dispensary but clarified at a news briefing that it occurred at a nearby motel.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s identity once his family is notified.

His death marks the 116th homicide investigated within the county and the 96th investigated by Metro in 2018, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

2200 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, las vegas, nv