1 dead after shooting at North Las Vegas casino, police say

Authorities are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning at a hotel-casino in North Las Vegas that left one person dead.

Police investigate a fatal shooting Thursday, March 27, 2025, at Aliante Casino in North Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, the incident occurred at Aliante early Thursday morning.

“Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are currently processing the scene, and the investigation is in its early stages,” police said in an email.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.