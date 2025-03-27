62°F
Homicides

1 dead after shooting at North Las Vegas casino, police say

Police investigate a fatal shooting Thursday, March 27, 2025, at Aliante Casino in North Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a fatal shooting Thursday, March 27, 2025, at Aliante Casino in North Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 27, 2025 - 6:48 am
 

Authorities are investigating a shooting Thursday morning at a hotel-casino in North Las Vegas that left one person dead.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, the incident occurred at Aliante early Thursday morning.

“Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are currently processing the scene, and the investigation is in its early stages,” police said in an email.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

