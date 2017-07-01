1 dead after shooting at park in southwest Las Vegas

One man is dead after a Friday night shooting in the southwest valley.

Las Vegas police responded about 10:30 p.m. Friday to reports of gunshots and a man down in the street by a small residential park near Blue Diamond and Fort Apache roads. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

One man is dead after a Friday night shooting in the southwest valley.

Las Vegas police responded about 10:30 p.m. Friday to reports of gunshots and a man down in the street by a small residential park near Blue Diamond and Fort Apache roads, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Arriving officers found a man suffering apparent gunshot wounds lying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives said witnesses saw the man sitting on a bench at the park before the shots were heard. Before the shooting, a dark-colored SUV was seen parked nearby and later seen leaving the scene after shots were heard. Police said the man who died may have gone to the park to meet someone.

This is the 92nd homicide Metro has investigated this year, and the 112th investigated within Clark County.

The Clark County coroner will release the man’s name, as well as his cause and manner of death, after next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information on the shooting may contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.