Homicides

1 dead after shooting in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 20, 2018 - 10:41 pm
 

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the central valley Friday night.

A man was shot about 9:30 p.m. on the 3700 block of Hazelwood Street, near Twain Avenue and Swenson Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. W. Graham said.

No further information was immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased’s identity who his family is notified.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

