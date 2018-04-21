1 dead after shooting in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the central valley Friday night.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was shot about 9:30 p.m. on the 3700 block of Hazelwood Street, near Twain Avenue and Swenson Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. W. Graham said.

No further information was immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased’s identity who his family is notified.

3700 Hazelwood St, Las Vegas, NV