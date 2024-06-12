1 dead after shooting in Henderson

Henderson police and fire departments responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Marks Street.

Parents accused of killing 2-year-old son appear in court

‘I’m ready to die’: Man killed by officers was about to stab woman, police say

Man arrested in early Monday fatal shooting in east valley

Man, woman arrested in deaths of 2 people in southeast valley

A man is dead after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in a busy commercial area of Henderson.

Henderson police and fire departments responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Marks Street, a block east of Sunset Station, according to a news release from the Henderson Police Department.

Crews found a man bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound. He died at the scene despite medical treatment, police said.

No other injuries had been reported as of 2:45 p.m., police stated.

No suspect information was provided.

Detectives were investigating. No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.