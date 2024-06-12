1 dead after shooting in Henderson
Henderson police and fire departments responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Marks Street.
A man is dead after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in a busy commercial area of Henderson.
Henderson police and fire departments responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Marks Street, a block east of Sunset Station, according to a news release from the Henderson Police Department.
Crews found a man bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound. He died at the scene despite medical treatment, police said.
No other injuries had been reported as of 2:45 p.m., police stated.
No suspect information was provided.
Detectives were investigating. No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
