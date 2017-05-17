ad-fullscreen
Homicides

1 dead after shooting in northeast Las Vegas

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2017 - 9:11 pm
 
Updated May 16, 2017 - 9:42 pm

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in a northeast Las Vegas Valley home.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to the home on Eileen Street, a small residential road near Walnut and Alexander roads, police said.

The man shot was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, where he later died.

As of 9:30 p.m. it was unclear what happened in the moments that led up to the shooting. It was also unclear if a suspect was in custody. Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

