1 dead after shooting in northeast Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in a northeast Las Vegas Valley home.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to the home on Eileen Street, a small residential road near Walnut and Alexander roads, police said.

The man shot was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, where he later died.

As of 9:30 p.m. it was unclear what happened in the moments that led up to the shooting. It was also unclear if a suspect was in custody. Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.