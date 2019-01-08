1 dead after shooting near Boulder Highway, Tropicana

One man is dead after an overnight shooting in east Las Vegas, shutting down a portion of of Boulder Highway.

(RTC Fast Cameras)

One man is dead after an overnight shooting in southeast Las Vegas, shutting down a portion of of Boulder Highway.

Metro Police Department’s Lt. Dustin Butler said the man was shot about midnight after a physical altercation with another man. The shooting happened in the 5700 block of Boulder Highway near Tropicana Avenue.

Both men were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Butler said. The gunshot victim was in critical condition and died about six hours later. The other man sustained injuries to his face that were not life-threatening.

Detectives are investigating.

The southbound lanes of Boulder Highway between Tropicana and Hacienda Avenue are shut down and drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

5700 Boulder Highway, las vegas, nv