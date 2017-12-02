ad-fullscreen
Homicides

1 dead after shooting near Las Vegas apartment complex

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2017 - 9:18 pm
 

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Friday night in the east valley.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded about 7:50 p.m. on reports of a shooting at 4000 E. Bonanza Road, an apartment complex near Lamb Boulevard, Lt. Ken Romane said.

Police found a man down on the ground with gunshot wounds, Romane said. The man died at University Medical Center, he said.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

