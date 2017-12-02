1 dead after shooting near Las Vegas apartment complex

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded about 7:50 p.m. on reports of a shooting at 4000 E. Bonanza Road, an apartment complex near Lamb Boulevard, Lt. Ken Romane said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Friday night in the east valley.

Police found a man down on the ground with gunshot wounds, Romane said. The man died at University Medical Center, he said.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

4000 E. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas, NV