1 dead after shooting near Las Vegas Strip

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Monday afternoon just west of the Strip.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Reports of a shooting were called in around 1 p.m. on the 3100 block of South Valley View Boulevard, north of West Desert Inn Road, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

One person was taken to the University Medical Center but died, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

