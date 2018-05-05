1 dead after stabbing in North Las Vegas

A dispute between two roommates late Friday led to the fatal stabbing of a man in North Las Vegas, police said.

North Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide early Saturday. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A dispute between two roommates late Friday led to the fatal stabbing of a man in North Las Vegas, police said.

The argument between the 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman broke out shortly after 11 p.m. on the 3400 block of East Cheyenne Avenue, near North Pecos Road. When North Las Vegas police officers arrived at the scene, they found the man suffering from at least one stab wound, and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police spokesman Eric Leavitt said detectives arrested the woman at the scene without incident. It wasn’t immediately clear who called 911 to report the stabbing.

The man will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified.

#BREAKING The NLVPD is working a homicide investigation in the 3400 block of East Cheyenne. Please avoid the area if possible. PIO is enroute. — NLVPD (@NLVPD) May 5, 2018

Police have not yet identified the suspect. She is being held at the Las Vegas Detention Center, according to Leavitt.

No other details were immediately available.

The man’s death was the 10th homicide investigated by North Las Vegas police this year, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

About a month ago, another fight between roommates left one man dead. Paula Wynant, 39, faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon in the death of her roommate, 56-year-old Arthur J. Noble. He was killed during a fight in a mobile home they shared on the 1600 block of West Brooks Avenue in North Las Vegas.

