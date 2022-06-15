100°F
1 dead at Las Vegas apartment complex

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2022 - 11:13 pm
 
Updated June 14, 2022 - 11:39 pm
A man was killed Tuesday in a shooting after an altercation in Las Vegas.

Police found the man dead at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of West Bonanza Road at about 10 p.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

The man, who had not been identified as of Wednesday afternoon, was in an altercation with two women and pulled out a gun. An unrelated man walked up and shot him, police said in the release.

Anyone with information can contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

