47°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

1 dead in motorcycle crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2023 - 5:36 pm
 
Updated January 2, 2023 - 5:58 pm
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person died in a motorcycle crash on Lake Mead Boulevard, according to police.

Police said the crash occurred at around 4 p.m. on Lake Mead near mile marker 10 when a Suzuki GSX-R motorcycle went off the road.

According to Nevada State Police, the motorcyclist died at the scene.

Police said to expect closures in the area for the next few hours.

Police said it is unknown if speed and impairment were factors in the crash.

No further information was available.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

MOST READ
1
NFL announces schedule change for Raiders-Chiefs in Week 18
NFL announces schedule change for Raiders-Chiefs in Week 18
2
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss: Different but the same
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss: Different but the same
3
$366K slots jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
$366K slots jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
I-15 south to California jammed for 7 miles on New Year’s Day
I-15 south to California jammed for 7 miles on New Year’s Day
5
10-12 tons of trash left on Strip from America’s Party, New Year’s Eve celebrations
10-12 tons of trash left on Strip from America’s Party, New Year’s Eve celebrations
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Las Vegas police say fatal stabbing suspect left blood trail
Las Vegas police say fatal stabbing suspect left blood trail
Coroner identifies victim in Las Vegas apartment shooting
Coroner identifies victim in Las Vegas apartment shooting
Victim in east Las Vegas stabbing identified
Victim in east Las Vegas stabbing identified
Woman claims attack before fatal stabbing of boyfriend
Woman claims attack before fatal stabbing of boyfriend
Woman gave man ‘virality’ pills, stole Rolex, jewelry, police say
Woman gave man ‘virality’ pills, stole Rolex, jewelry, police say
Man fatally struck in hit-and-run on I-15
Man fatally struck in hit-and-run on I-15