1 dead in motorcycle crash

One person died in a motorcycle crash on Lake Mead Boulevard, according to police.

(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police said the crash occurred at around 4 p.m. on Lake Mead near mile marker 10 when a Suzuki GSX-R motorcycle went off the road.

According to Nevada State Police, the motorcyclist died at the scene.

Police said to expect closures in the area for the next few hours.

Police said it is unknown if speed and impairment were factors in the crash.

No further information was available.

