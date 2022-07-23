100°F
1 dead in shooting in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2022 - 9:45 pm
 
Updated July 22, 2022 - 10:10 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was fatally shot Friday night in downtown Las Vegas.

The shooting occurred around 7:35 p.m. near East Bonanza Road and North 22nd Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.

He said there was a crash between two vehicles, and one person was found with a gunshot wound who later died at a local hospital.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

