1 dead in shooting in downtown Las Vegas
The shooting occurred around 7:35 p.m. in the area of East Bonanza Road and North 22nd Street.
One person was fatally shot Friday night in downtown Las Vegas.
The shooting occurred around 7:35 p.m. near East Bonanza Road and North 22nd Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.
He said there was a crash between two vehicles, and one person was found with a gunshot wound who later died at a local hospital.
No further information was available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.