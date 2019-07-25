1 dead in stabbing at central Las Vegas park
Officers are searching for an attacker in a Thursday afternoon deadly stabbing at a central valley park, Las Vegas police said.
Officers were called about 2:15 p.m. to West Flamingo Park, near South Jones Boulevard, on reports of the stabbing, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. One person was hospitalized but died at 2:46 p.m., police said.
Homicide detectives have been called to investigate, Lt. Ray Spencer said.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
