1 dead in stabbing at central Las Vegas park

Police investigate a stabbing Thursday, July 25, 2019, on the 6200 block of West Flamingo Road in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police search for a suspect in stabbing at West Flamingo Park near South Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas Thursday, July 25, 2019. A victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition according to police. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

One person has died after a stabbing Thursday afternoon at a central valley park, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 2:15 p.m. to West Flamingo Park, near South Jones Boulevard, on reports of the stabbing, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. One person was hospitalized but died at 2:46 p.m., police said.

Homicide detectives have been called to investigate, Lt. Ray Spencer said.

No further information was immediately available.

