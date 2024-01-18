47°F
Homicides

1 dead, several injured in shooting near Strat, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2024 - 7:07 pm
 
Updated January 17, 2024 - 7:28 pm
One person is dead and several others have been taken to the hospital after a shooting a few blocks west of the Strip.

The shooting occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Chicago Avenue near Industrial Road, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Josh Houchen.

Police arrived to find one person on the ground. He was declared deceased at the scene. “Multiple” others were taken to an area hospital with injuries related to the shooting.

The scene is a few blocks north of the Strat Hotel & Casino.

Homicide detectives have responded to the scene, Houchen said.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvion Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

