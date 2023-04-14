60°F
Homicides

1 fatally shot in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2023 - 7:22 am
 
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally shot in North Las Vegas on Thursday night.

The shooting was reported around 10:50 p.m. on the 3700 block of East Owens Avenue, near North Pecos Road.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Brian Thomas.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

