1 fatally shot in North Las Vegas

A man was fatally shot in North Las Vegas on Thursday night.

The shooting was reported around 10:50 p.m. on the 3700 block of East Owens Avenue, near North Pecos Road.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Brian Thomas.

No further information was available.

