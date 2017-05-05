1 fatally shot in the head in east Las Vegas

Officers are present at the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Owens Avenue and Pecos Road on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in North Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a person in the east valley was shot in the head Thursday night.

The fatal shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Owens Avenue and Pecos Road, police said.

As of 9:30 p.m., both the person killed and the shooter were believed to be homeless. It was unclear what happened in the moments leading to gunfire.

It was also unclear as of 9:30 p.m. if anyone was in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

