Homicides

1 fatally shot in the head in east Las Vegas

By Rachel Crosby Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2017 - 9:37 pm
 
Updated May 4, 2017 - 10:00 pm

Las Vegas police are investigating after a person in the east valley was shot in the head Thursday night.

The fatal shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Owens Avenue and Pecos Road, police said.

As of 9:30 p.m., both the person killed and the shooter were believed to be homeless. It was unclear what happened in the moments leading to gunfire.

It was also unclear as of 9:30 p.m. if anyone was in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

