1 killed, 2 injured in northwest Las Vegas shooting
One person was killed and two others injured in a Saturday afternoon shooting in the northwest valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Gunfire erupted about 4 p.m. in the 7300 block of Prairie Falcon Drive near Buffalo Road, south of Cheyenne Avenue, police said.
The shooting scene is in proximity to a trampoline park and a basketball center, although it was unclear where the shots occurred.
Two of the victims were hospitalized, police said.
Police warned the public to keep away from the neighborhood.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
