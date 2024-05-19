90°F
Homicides

1 killed, 2 injured in northwest Las Vegas shooting

Metro police units at the scene of a fatal shooting in the 7300 block of Prairie Falcon Road ne ...
Metro police units at the scene of a fatal shooting in the 7300 block of Prairie Falcon Road near Buffalo Road, south of Cheyenne Avenue on Saturday, May 18, 2024. Police said one person died and two were injured. (Brett Steidler/Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2024 - 5:32 pm
 
Updated May 18, 2024 - 5:49 pm

One person was killed and two others were injured in a Saturday afternoon shooting in the northwest valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Gunfire erupted about 4 p.m. in the 7300 block of Prairie Falcon Drive near Buffalo Road, south of Cheyenne Avenue, police said.

The shooting scene is in proximity to a trampoline park and a basketball center, although it was unclear where the shots occurred.

Two of the victims were hospitalized, police said.

Police warned the public to keep away from the neighborhood.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

