(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Friday morning.

One person was killed and two others were wounded, according to North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty. The two were taken to a hospital.

The incident was reported about 5:10 a.m. in the 2500 block of Ellis Street, near Carey Avenue and Belmont Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

